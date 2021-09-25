Solan: Aiming to provide a platform for the students to realise their innovative idea into reality, the solan based Shoolini University has started a special program ‘Start-Buzz’.

Indian Innovation Council (IIC), Shoolini University, on Saturday, launched its special programme Start-Buzz in which the students will be invited to come up with innovative ideas, and IIC will be helping them to successfully implement the prototype on the campus.

University’s Innovation Council will also be providing selected start-ups with seed money for them to get ready for the angel investing or venture capitalists.

The first step of the event will be the submission of ideas in which the students are required to submit their ideas between September 25 to 30. In this, the IIC team will go through all the entries.

The Innovation Council will select the idea, which will have the potential to be implemented on the campus.

Prof Kamal Kant Vashisht, Director E-learning IIC Convenor, said the candidates will be given two days for the preparation for pitching on October 2 and 3. After this, the candidates whose ideas were selected will be called upon to pitch their business plan in front of the panel on Oct 3. The candidates will be given two days for the preparation for pitching.

Once the ideas are selected by the panel, the student will have to present a prototype and other statistical figures along with a business plan. It should describe how they plan to implement the idea on the campus if their business plan is approved, Prof Vashisht added.

The Innovation Council convenor said some small funding may be provided to the students who need it to develop their prototype.

In the final step, the Innovation Council panel will declare the results on October 4 and decide upon a start-up that would be implemented on the campus. A seed amount will be given to the student to turn their idea into reality, said Prof Vashisht.

IIC Shoolini was established in the year 2018 to cultivate entrepreneurship and innovative culture in the university. The primary mandate of IIC is to encourage, inspire and nurture young students by supporting them to work with new ideas and transform them into prototypes while they are informative years.