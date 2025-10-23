CM Sukhu Pushes for Digital Payments in HPTDC Hotels

Shimla — Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to prepare an online portal for the registration of Home Stay units within ten days to streamline the process and encourage digital governance in Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector.

Presiding over a review meeting on tourism projects in the state, the Chief Minister instructed the concerned departments to issue tenders for hiring competent software firms to develop user-friendly online portals across all departments. “There should be no administrative limitations as far as the promotion of the tourism industry is concerned. The procedures must be simplified for ease of doing business,” said Sukhu.

He further directed that all payments in the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels, GAD guesthouses, and departmental rest houses — including food bill payments — should be made online to promote transparency and convenience for tourists.

Sukhu also instructed officials to empanel professional architects for the design and preparation of projects under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Tourism Development Board initiatives. The empanelment process is to be advertised within ten days.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the proposed rules of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council (TIPC) and suggested certain changes to make them more effective. It was also decided that hotels under construction would be considered under the TIPC framework.

Sukhu emphasised the need to expedite the operation and maintenance of loss-making HPTDC units to ensure better facilities for tourists and enhance the overall tourism experience in the state.