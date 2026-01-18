Kullu police have arrested a couple after recovering 303 grams of Chitta from a house in the Jhadag area of Manali, dealing a major blow to the drug trade in the region. The recovery is the largest heroin seizure reported in Manali this year.

Acting on a tip-off, a Manali police team conducted a raid on Saturday and searched a room belonging to Sangat Ram, son of Shobhu Ram, a resident of Chachoga village. During the search, police recovered 303 grams of heroin. Sangat Ram and his wife Dimple were arrested on the spot, and a case was registered against them under the NDPS Act.

In another case, police on patrol under the Bhuntar police station intercepted a man from Zirakpur and recovered 61.44 grams of heroin from his possession. His vehicle was also seized. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act in this case as well.