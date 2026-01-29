Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil has issued a strong warning to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the state, making it clear that repeated failure of drug samples will not be tolerated. He said that if more than two samples from any drug manufacturing unit fail quality tests, strict action will be taken and such units will be blacklisted.

Speaking informally to reporters in Solan, the Health Minister said the Health Department would prepare a list of pharmaceutical industries whose drug samples are repeatedly failing. He said that substandard medicines are not merely a violation of rules but pose a direct threat to people’s lives.

Colonel Shandil said the health and safety of the people of Himachal Pradesh were the government’s top priority and no industry would be allowed to compromise on this. He warned drug manufacturers that if they failed to improve the quality of their products, they would be forced to leave the state.

The Health Minister said there would be no compromise on drug quality and that regular inspections and sampling of medicines would continue to ensure strict quality control. He appealed to pharmaceutical companies to maintain high manufacturing standards so that the public receives safe and effective medicines.

He added that the government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards defaulters and ensure accountability in the pharmaceutical sector to safeguard public health in the state.