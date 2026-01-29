The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has blacklisted 718 vehicles, including several private Volvo buses, for violating transport rules and failing to pay imposed fines. The action has been taken by the Transport Department’s Flying Squad, North Zone Dharamshala Division, covering Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur districts.

According to the department, 562 vehicles with more than 900 pending challans from the financial year 2024–25 have been blacklisted. In the current financial year 2025–26, another 156 vehicles have been added to the blacklist so far. Fines exceeding Rs 40 lakh are pending against these vehicles, prompting the department to initiate strict enforcement measures.

Officials said that despite repeated notices, the vehicle owners did not deposit the fines within the stipulated time and were subsequently declared defaulters. As a result, their vehicles have been blacklisted, barring them from passing inspections, sale or transfer, and other transport-related procedures.

The Transport Department said the violations included operating vehicles without valid permits, evasion of state taxes, failure to maintain passenger lists, picking up passengers along routes despite being registered as contract carriages, and operating without mandatory documents such as insurance, fitness certificates and pollution control certificates.

The department has also warned that if any blacklisted vehicle is found operating on the road without compliance, it will be fined double the amount. The Flying Squad, North Zone Dharamshala Division, said the action was part of a continued drive to enforce transport regulations and ensure road safety across the region.