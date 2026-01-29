The Directorate of School Education has fixed the last week of February for conducting the teacher selection examination for newly opening CBSE schools in Himachal Pradesh. The decision marks a key step in the rollout of the CBSE curriculum in government schools from the upcoming academic session.

Officials said a formal communication has been sent to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, directing it to make all necessary arrangements for the examination and complete preparations within the stipulated timeframe.

The examination will be held to select teachers for 130 CBSE schools that are being introduced in a phased manner across the state. To ensure quality teaching, the Directorate has decided to prepare separate question papers based on teacher categories and subjects. The selection process will cover Primary Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

According to the Directorate, the question papers will include subject-specific questions along with components related to the CBSE curriculum, teaching methodology and innovative educational practices. The entire responsibility of conducting the examination, finalising examination centres, maintaining confidentiality of question papers and evaluation has been entrusted to HPBOSE, Dharamshala.

The Board has been asked to soon announce the examination date, timetable and guidelines so that eligible teachers can apply and prepare in advance.

Meanwhile, preparations for the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in the selected government schools are progressing rapidly. Infrastructure development, smart classrooms, laboratories and learning resources are being upgraded in line with CBSE standards.

Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said the teacher selection examination would be conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner to ensure the appointment of competent teachers and the effective implementation of the CBSE curriculum in schools across Himachal Pradesh.