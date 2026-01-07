The Himachal Pradesh government has amended rules related to the real estate sector, increasing registration fees for projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The amendment has been made under Section 84 of the Act, and a notification in this regard has been issued by the Urban Housing Department.

As per the notification, the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Amendment Rules, 2025 will come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette. Under the amended rules, changes have been made to Rule 3 related to RERA registration, and new fee rates have been fixed for different categories of projects. Separate registration fees have been prescribed for rural and urban areas.

According to the revised rules, promoters will be required to deposit the registration fee through a demand draft or online at the time of project registration. For residential plot development projects, the registration fee in rural areas has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per square metre, while in urban areas it has been raised to Rs 40 per square metre. In the case of commercial plot development, the fee has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 60 per square metre in rural areas and to Rs 80 per square metre in urban areas.

For mixed-use plot development projects involving residential and commercial components, the registration fee has been increased from Rs 15 to Rs 45 per square metre in rural areas and to Rs 60 per square metre in urban areas.

The revised fee structure also applies to flat development projects. For residential flat projects, the registration fee has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per square metre in rural areas and to Rs 40 per square metre in urban areas, calculated on the basis of built-up area. For commercial flat projects, the fee has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 60 per square metre in rural areas and to Rs 80 per square metre in urban areas. For mixed-use flat projects, the registration fee has been raised from Rs 15 to Rs 45 per square metre in rural areas and to Rs 60 per square metre in urban areas.