Shimla: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has forced erring builder to refund over Rs. 42 lakhs to the home buyers in Himalaya Residency in Shimla.

The spokesman of RERA stated that the regulatory authority had received 14 complaints from the different complainants against M/s Rajdeep & Company Infra Pvt. Ltd., & Others and 12 of which have been decided in the favour of allottees.

While 2 other complaints were pending for hearing in respect of the project named as Himalaya Residency located at Bharari, Shimla, the spokesman further added.

The matter of Dr. Manmohan A. Chandola was listed for hearing on 12th February, 2021 for refund of Rs. 35,76,000 alongwith interest before this Authority. The complainants Dr. Manmohan A. Chandola and Dr. Anjali Chandola and Ld. Counsel for respondent M/s Rajdeep & Company Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. brought to the notice of the Authority that both the parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding on according to which the respondent has agreed to refund a total amount of Rs. 42,31,106 which includes the interest amount of Rs. 6,55,107 by handing over draft of rupees five lakhs and remaining amount through postdated cheques upto 21st August, 2021.

The Spokesman of Authority also said that previously one complaint of Kanta John W/o William John, Auckland House, Shimla was settled amicably for Rs. 10 lakhs. Thus in these two cases a sum of Rs. 52,31,106 has been provided to two complainants.