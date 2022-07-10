Shimla: One person has been arrested for allegedly printing fake currency notes in Shimla by Haryana Police.

The accused has been identified as Navneet Singh, resident of Mundkhar village in Sunder Nagar Tehsil, Mandi.

According to reports, the accused was living in a rented room in Sanjauli where he was allegedly printing fake notes.

Recently, Haryana police arrested one person who was involved in printing fake currency notes and provided them with information about a man printing fake notes in Shimla.

On the basis of the information, Haryana Police reached Shimla and raided his rented room and arrested the accused. Police also recovered and seized a fake currency printing machine, laptop, mobile phone and some fake currency notes from the accused.

Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) Shimla Kamal Verma confirmed the report and said that Shimla Police has also initiated the investigation.

“Some local youths are also suspected to be involved in the case,” he said.

He further said that as per Haryana Police, the accused has links with a gang that prints fake currency notes.