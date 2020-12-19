Shimla: Acting tough on erring builder, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Himachal Pradesh has imposed hefty penalty on Claridge Residency project promoter’s M/s Rajdeep and Company Infra Pvt. Ltd.

RERA found Claridge Residency project promoter guilty and directed the promoter to refund an amount Rs. 1.65 crore with 7.3% interest at SBI-MCLR (Highest Marginal Cost of Lending Rate) plus 2% as per rule 15 of Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulation and Development Rules 2017.

They are liable to pay 9.3% interest on the above amount of 1.65 crore approximately along with refund of it, order further read.

The Authority has also imposed penalty worth rupees 21 lakhs to be deposited in the RERA Account for non-completion of obligation under the Act to be paid in 2 months failing which they have to pay a penalty of double the amount. The Authority has further imposed penalty upon the promoter’s for not providing basic facilities electricity and water connections and also taking also charges from the complainants without providing facilities worth rupees 18 lakhs to be paid in a prescribed period 2/3 months failing which the amount of penalty and refund of extra maintenance charges will be paid by the defaulting promoters worth rupees above 50 lakhs. Further they have to pay interest at SBI-MCLR rate to the complainants from the date of disconnections of their electricity and water connections till the date of restoration of these connections on the amounts charged by them and the date of charging of extra maintenance charges from the complainants at the rate of 9.3%.

Earlier, RERA had received 12 complaints from the different complainants against M/s Rajdeep & Company Infra Pvt. Ltd., alleged that they had booked flats in the Claridge Residency project at Bharari in the year 2014. However, builder delayed the possessions of the flat in the prescribed period and also made deviation of the sanctioned plans approved the municipal corporation. The complainants alleged that builder, inspite of receiving booking amount for the flats, sold their flats to third party.