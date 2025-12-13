The Himachal Pradesh government has empowered Panchayats to strictly enforce tobacco control rules in rural areas, including imposing fines and sealing shops found violating licensing norms. The move is aimed at curbing illegal sale of tobacco products and strengthening community-level enforcement.

As per the government orders, shopkeepers in rural areas will now be required to obtain a licence to sell tobacco products. Panchayats have been authorised to seal shops operating without a valid licence and impose penalties for illegal sale. Licensed shopkeepers will also be barred from selling tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age.

To obtain a licence, shopkeepers will have to submit an affidavit along with their Aadhaar card and two passport-size photographs. The affidavit must also carry details of two witnesses, including their signatures, full addresses and phone numbers. The government has clarified that the witnesses will also be held responsible in case of violations.

Panchayats will also identify and notify smoke-free zones in their respective areas. Anyone found smoking in these zones can be fined Rs 200 by the Panchayat. In addition, a drug de-addiction committee will be constituted at the Panchayat level under the chairmanship of the Panchayat head. A school teacher will act as the chairman, while the Panchayat secretary, Patwari, health worker, social worker and a police officer will be members.

The orders further state that tobacco products can only be sold at shops located at least 100 metres away from educational institutions. Display of tobacco advertisements outside shops has been banned. Shopkeepers will be required to ensure that tobacco waste is not scattered around their premises, failing which fines can be imposed.

Licensed shops must prominently display a signboard stating that selling tobacco products to persons under 18 years of age is a punishable offence. Only tobacco products carrying mandatory health warnings on their packaging will be allowed for sale. Legal action will be initiated against those found selling tobacco products without the prescribed health warnings.