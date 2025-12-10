Himachal Pradesh will conduct an examination in February 2026 to create a separate sub-cadre of teachers for 100 government schools shifting to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exam will be conducted by the School Education Board, Dharamshala, and will be used to select principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff. Along with academic performance, candidates’ contributions to co-curricular activities will also be evaluated.

The decision was taken during a review meeting of the Education Department held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said the government will soon introduce both monetary and non-monetary performance-based incentives to encourage teachers and improve results. He added that switching to the CBSE curriculum in senior secondary classes will help raise educational standards and prepare students for future challenges.

Officials informed the meeting that 65 schools in the state have already received CBSE affiliation, and the remaining schools will receive it by the end of this month. All required formalities have been completed.

The Education Secretary said existing teachers will be given the option to join the new CBSE sub-cadre. He added that the initiative will promote healthy competition between State Board and CBSE-affiliated schools. These schools will also focus on broader areas such as student nutrition, sports, arts, skill development, remedial teaching, counseling, career guidance, and coaching.

To support these efforts, additional posts will be created as needed. CBSE schools will also have a distinct color scheme for their buildings and student uniforms. Suggestions have been sought from district officials, and a decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting.

The review meeting also discussed early promotions for principals and headmasters and the conduct of annual examinations across schools.