The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to undertake scientific studies to examine rising smog levels and broader climate-related concerns in the state, including water evaporation from dams and reservoirs, glacier melting and flood management.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued directions in this regard in a recent review meeting of departments and undertakings linked to the energy sector, held in Shimla.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to carry out a detailed study on the evaporation of water from various dams and reservoirs, particularly during the summer months. He said the study should also explore whether there is any correlation between evaporation from large water bodies and incidents of cloudbursts in the state.

Due to the increasing levels of smog in several cities, a scientific assessment was necessary to identify the causes and suggest effective mitigation measures. This will be the first time that Himachal Pradesh will conduct a structured research study focusing on the steadily rising smog in different parts of the state.

The government has also approved a separate study on the rate of glacier melting and its implications for flood management. Chief Minister Sukhu noted that accelerated glacier melting adversely affects the ecosystem and disturbs the natural balance, underlining the need for scientific inputs to support long-term environmental planning.

Officials said the outcome of these studies would help the state formulate informed policies related to environmental protection, disaster preparedness and sustainable management of natural resources.