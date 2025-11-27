Hamirpur: In a major action against drug trafficking, Hamirpur Police seized 105.23 grams of Chitta from two youths at the busy Hamirpur bus stand. The operation, conducted by the Hamirpur Sadar Police Station team after a credible tip-off, led to the arrest of Rajat (29) of Hamirpur city and Ayush (22) of Hatwad in Bilaspur district. This is the first time such a large quantity of Chitta has been seized in the district.

The two youths reportedly arrived at the bus stand with the consignment in broad daylight. Acting swiftly, the police team apprehended them on the spot and confiscated the Chitta, suspected to be part of an organised drug trafficking network. Both accused have been booked at the Hamirpur Sadar Police Station, where further investigation is underway.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said the police had been tracking the movements of the two suspects for the past few days. “Acting on specific information, our team managed to arrest the two youths with the consignment on the spot. More details are expected to emerge during interrogation,” he added.

Police officials said the recovery highlights their ongoing strict surveillance on drug peddlers and smugglers across Hamirpur. The department continues to crack down on every link involved in the drug supply chain, ensuring no leniency in such cases.

The operation also highlights the vigilance and alertness of the police, especially given that the recovery was made from a crowded and sensitive location, such as the bus stand. Frequent operations are being conducted to strengthen the Himachal Pradesh government’s campaign for a drug-free state.