Shimla: In a significant step toward making land records more transparent and citizen-friendly, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved a revised Jamabandi format that incorporates QR codes and digital signatures. With this new system, people will now be able to access Jamabandi documents from the comfort of their homes. A notification regarding the implementation was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Kamlesh Pant.

According to the Revenue Department, the revised format was first published in the gazette on October 20, 2025, inviting public suggestions and objections. However, during the stipulated period, no individual or organisation submitted any feedback. Following this, the state government officially finalised and enforced the new structure under Section 47 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954, thereby repealing the previous notification.

The integration of QR codes and digital Patwari signatures is expected to reduce manual dependency and minimise errors or manipulation in land records. Officials said the updated format will enhance transparency and streamline the process for citizens seeking authenticated land documents.

The department added that the new Jamabandi format will bring greater convenience to people, especially those living in remote areas, by reducing the need for repeated visits to revenue offices. Further guidelines for implementation are expected to be issued to field staff soon.