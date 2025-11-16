Rohru – A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning in Junidhar, Thamatadi, of Karalash Gram Panchayat of the Rohru subdivision, completely gutting a three-storey wooden house and leaving the affected family with losses running into lakhs of rupees. The house belonged to Mehar Singh Negi, whose family narrowly escaped without injuries, though all their belongings were destroyed.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when flames suddenly erupted inside the house. Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly through the wooden structure, destroying three rooms along with stored grains, household goods and other valuables. Shocked by the sudden blaze, local residents rushed to help and immediately alerted the Rohru fire station.

A fire engine reached the spot on time, and firefighters, along with villagers, battled the flames and managed to bring them under control. Their prompt action prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses, averting a larger disaster in the densely populated area.

According to the Revenue Department, an initial assessment suggests that a short circuit triggered the fire. Local MLA Mohanlal Brakta soon reached the site, met the affected family, and assured them of every possible assistance from the government. He expressed relief that there were no casualties but acknowledged the heavy property loss suffered by the family.

SDM Rohru Dharmesh Ramotra said the administration has provided immediate relief as per the relief manual, including ₹10,000 in cash, tarpaulin sheets, cooking utensils and essential household items. He confirmed that the loss runs into several lakhs and added that the Revenue Department has begun a detailed assessment of the damage.