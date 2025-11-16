The state government is preparing to introduce an examination for teachers and principals who wish to be posted in CBSE-affiliated schools. Only those who qualify will be eligible for appointment. Officials said the test may be conducted either by the State Selection Commission or the School Education Board, although a final decision is yet to be taken. The examination is expected by the end of next month.

The Education Department will also seek options from teachers and principals for their preferred postings, and age limits may be introduced as part of the eligibility criteria. So far, 52 schools in the state have received CBSE affiliation, while procedures for the remaining 48 have been completed, and results are awaited. CBSE will be implemented in a total of 100 government schools from the next academic session, beginning in February, which coincides with the winter vacation period.

Once the selection process is completed, the department will provide specialised CBSE-oriented training to the selected teaching staff. The training will follow CBSE guidelines and will be conducted in reputed institutions across the country. These capacity-building programs will cover modern teaching practices and curriculum development. A formal decision on the training modalities will be announced soon.

Officials added that the schools identified for CBSE implementation already have adequate infrastructure, and the department aims to complete all related processes by February to ensure a smooth transition into the new session.