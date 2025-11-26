Opposition Compares Situation to 1975; Govt Rejects Claims, Cites Legal Process

Tapovan, Dharamshala: The winter session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly opened today with sharp exchanges after the opposition stalled proceedings over the delay in Panchayat elections. The BJP moved an adjournment motion under Rule 67, forcing Question Hour to halt on the very first day of the eight-sitting session that will run until December 5.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma demanded that the government hold Panchayat elections on time and accused it of ignoring constitutional responsibilities. The opposition members gathered in protest, insisting that the issue be taken up immediately. Despite expectations of a heated standoff, the government agreed to a discussion.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the matter remains quasi-judicial but assured the House that the government is functioning strictly within the law. He said the Congress Party has always protected constitutional values and recalled its role in bringing reservations for women in Panchayati Raj institutions. “If there is any true guardian of the law, it is the Congress Party,” he told the House, adding that the court will clarify legal definitions since the case is sub judice.

Earlier, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania marked Constitution Day by having all members read the Preamble in the House. Joining the debate, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur alleged that the government was postponing elections in a manner similar to 1975 during the Emergency. He claimed the Disaster Management Act was being used as a shield to delay polls. “Even during COVID-19, elections were held. There is no bigger crisis than that today,” he said.

After Randhir Sharma moved the adjournment motion, Speaker Pathania said he would inform the Chief Minister about the next agenda of the House. Jairam Thakur objected, but the Speaker cited Rule 72 to justify the step. The Chief Minister then read the agenda, and the bills approved by the President and the Governor were tabled.