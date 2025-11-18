The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the draft Himachal Pradesh Lease (Amendment) Rules, 2025, proposing key changes to the land lease framework in the state. The Revenue Department issued the notification under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Village Common Lands Act, 1974, and the Land Ceiling Act, 1972.

According to the draft, the government will not grant leases for any category of land for more than 40 years. However, an exception has been proposed for the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA), allowing lease periods to be extended up to 80 years for projects undertaken by the authority.

The government has published the draft in the e-gazette and invited objections and suggestions from the public, institutions, and stakeholders. Responses can be submitted within 30 days of the publication date.

Officials said the proposed amendment aims to streamline lease regulations and bring clarity to long-term land allotments in the state. The final decision will be taken after examining the feedback received during the objection period.