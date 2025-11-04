Accusing the Centre of failing to support Himachal Pradesh in times of crisis, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that against losses of around ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 crore suffered during the 2023 monsoon season, the Union government released only ₹433.70 crore in disaster relief. He dismissed allegations by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan that the Congress government had failed to utilise funds and push development despite adequate financial aid from the Centre.

Dr. Shandil said the total losses due to natural calamities over the last three years have reached nearly ₹18,000 crore. He alleged that the Central government has been showing partiality toward Himachal Pradesh because it is ruled by the Congress. “After a post-disaster assessment by a central team, the state requested ₹9,042 crore in financial assistance, but the amount has not been released. Instead, only ₹2,006.40 crore was approved under the NDRF recovery plan, which is insufficient,” he said.

He added that cuts in revenue deficit grants and restrictions on borrowing limits have further strained the state’s finances, affecting relief and development work. Despite these challenges, the Sukhu government has used its own limited resources and implemented internal reforms to stabilise the economy, he said.

Blaming the previous BJP government for the financial mess, Dr. Shandil said it left Himachal burdened with over ₹75,000 crore in debt and ₹10,000 crore in employee liabilities. He said the present government has taken corrective steps to ensure financial discipline, strengthen the rural economy, create jobs, and support welfare measures.

Dr. Shandil accused the BJP of distributing freebies before the 2022 Assembly elections and said that the Sukhu government has rationalised 14 types of subsidies to restore fiscal balance. Rejecting the Opposition’s claim that the Congress government failed to fulfill its guarantees, he said six guarantees have already been implemented in the last three years.

Refuting Jai Ram Thakur’s charge that the government neglected disaster-hit families, the minister said that for the first time, compensation for a completely damaged house has been increased from ₹1.30 lakh to ₹7 lakh, along with substantial hikes in other relief categories.