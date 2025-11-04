Himachal Police to Get Modern Equipment and Road Safety Command Hub in Hamirpur

Shimla — A fleet of 66 new patrol vehicles has been deployed across 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh as part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen road safety and modernise police infrastructure. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the vehicles in Shimla on Monday and announced the establishment of a ₹30-crore state-of-the-art Road Safety Control and Command Centre in Hamirpur.

The new fleet includes 35 electric vehicles, 14 interceptor vehicles, 10 wrecker vehicles, and seven four-wheel-drive diesel vehicles. The Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the state government’s resolve to reduce road accidents and ensure a safe and disaster-resilient transport system. He noted that road accidents in Himachal have consistently declined over the past three years due to the coordinated efforts of departments including police, transport, PWD, and health.

Sukhu said that the deployment of wrecker vehicles will help restore normal traffic swiftly after road mishaps. “The government will soon establish a state-of-the-art Road Safety Control and Command Centre in Hamirpur at a cost of ₹30 crore. It will be integrated with modern cameras being installed across the state for e-challans, traffic monitoring, and ensuring discipline on the roads,” he said. The system, he added, would not only improve road safety but also generate additional revenue for the state.

The Chief Minister further informed that under the Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project, ₹60 crore is being spent to purchase 3,373 road safety enforcement devices for the police department. These devices will be distributed across 10 districts to enhance road safety measures.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to modernise the police force, Sukhu said, “The department will be equipped with advanced facilities to make Himachal Pradesh Police the best in the country. As many as 1,200 constables have been recruited, and after eight years, the state government is conducting the B-1 test for police promotions.”

He also announced that a major campaign against drug abuse will soon be launched across the state. “The police department is doing commendable work to curb the drug menace, and the new campaign will give it further momentum,” the Chief Minister added.