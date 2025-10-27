Projects to be built on 90:10 funding basis; state to bear 10% cost share, tenders to be invited soon

Shimla — The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved the construction of 20 new roads and five bridges in Himachal Pradesh, with a total estimated cost of ₹218.32 crore. The projects, aimed at improving rural connectivity, will be executed under NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). The state government will bear 10 percent of the total cost.

According to officials, online tenders will soon be invited for the approved road and bridge projects. Most of these roads will be built in rural and remote parts of the state, providing long-awaited relief to villages without proper road access.

Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), N.P. Singh, said that proposals under NABARD are regularly submitted to strengthen the rural road network, and the latest approval includes several key link roads across Shimla, Rohru, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Kinnaur districts.

Among the major projects approved:

₹5.14 crore for the 5 km road from Lambidhar to Tikri (Theog) .

. ₹5.32 crore for the 4 km road from Patgehad to Gajheya (Shimla) .

. ₹15.23 crore for the 13 km Fagu–Dharech road (Shimla) .

. ₹9.66 crore for the 7.5 km Thundhar–Darorighat road (Rohru) .

. ₹7.6 crore for the 5.5 km Kadiwan–Galon road (Rohru) .

. ₹6.58 crore for the 4.5 km Garkhan–Majiwar–Sheel–Saroh road (Shimla Rural) .

. ₹6.61 crore for the 5 km Domehad–Navi road (Dhami) .

. ₹9.20 crore for the 6 km Barua Kanda link road (Karcham) .

. ₹12.66 crore for the 6 km Rannag road (Karcham) .

. ₹13.17 crore for the 8 km Nalah–Rachol road (Kullu) .

. ₹1.11 crore for the 8 km Suchhan–Sangrah road (Banjar) .

. ₹7.85 crore for the 6 km Dhadech–Manda road (Shimla) .

. ₹3.46 crore for the 2.5 km Binewal–Punjab border road (Una) .

. ₹15.37 crore for the 8 km Lower Panjawar (Haroli)–Daulatpur link road .

. ₹16.47 crore for the 8 km Balyali (Dharampur)–Sandhapatan road .

. ₹5.9 crore for the 4 km Katoli Bus Stand–Upperli Surari road (Mandi) .

. ₹2.34 crore for the 2 km Circular Road–Awah Devi Temple road (Bhoranj) .

. ₹16.97 crore for the 12 km Batewadi Kainchi–Deothi Alidhar road (Theog-Balson) .

. ₹2.4 crore for the 2 km Chabutara (Tauni Devi)–Re via Lahaul road .

. ₹9.62 crore for the 17 km Rayat Netri (Shahpur)–Balla Salwana–Tatwani road.

In addition to the roads, five bridge projects have also received approval:

₹5.26 crore for a bridge from Shalu Khad in Chopal to Chhawani Bavi Road .

for a bridge from . ₹12.6 crore for a bridge from PCS Box Bridge in Manali to the Beas River .

for a bridge from . ₹9.71 crore for a 110-meter bridge on the Chandra River at Sissu (Udaipur) .

for a . ₹6.10 crore for three 21.75-meter bridges on Bairiyan Khad (Bharwai) .

for three . ₹14.13 crore for a bridge over the Giri River at Sarahan.

Chief Engineer Singh added that all these projects will be built on a 90:10 cost-sharing basis, where 90 percent of the funds will come from NABARD and the remaining 10 percent from the state government.

He said the tender process for these roads and bridges will begin soon, paving the way for better connectivity and faster development in rural Himachal Pradesh.