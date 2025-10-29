Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has announced that the B-1 (online) promotion examination, which was postponed earlier this month, will now be held on November 9. The exam was initially scheduled for October 26, but had to be cancelled due to technical issues following a bike crash incident.

The State Police Headquarters has directed the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HPSEDC) to make all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

According to the revised schedule, the final B-1 online exam will be conducted in two shifts — from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari said that instructions have been issued to all concerned departments to ensure proper arrangements. “All police offices, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, SFSL, SDRF, and other units have been directed to complete preparations on time,” he stated.

The B-1 exam is a key step in the promotion process within the Himachal Pradesh Police, determining eligibility for higher ranks among personnel. Officials are ensuring that the rescheduled test proceeds without disruption this time.