Proposal draws parallels with Virbhadra Singh’s statue on Mall Road, reflecting Himachal’s legacy of political rivalry and recognition

Mandi — Former Lok Sabha candidate and grandson of veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, Ashray Sharma, has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to name the upcoming Thauna Plauan Power Project in Kotli after his grandfather. He said the late Sukh Ram’s life was dedicated to the development of Himachal Pradesh, particularly Mandi, where he initiated several projects focused on employment and infrastructure.

Ashray expressed gratitude to the Municipal Councilor’s proposal to install a statue of Sukh Ram in Mandi and said the Thauna Plauan Power Project was a result of his grandfather’s long-term vision. “The project is now moving forward due to the persistent efforts of Sadar MLA Anil Sharma, and naming it after Pandit ji would be a true tribute to his contribution to Himachal and Mandi,” he said, adding that he would soon meet the Chief Minister to formally place this request.

The proposal has revived discussions on the political legacy of Himachal’s two towering figures—Sukh Ram and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh—whose rivalry once defined the state’s politics. While Virbhadra Singh is immortalized through a statue on Mall Road in Shimla, Sukh Ram’s supporters believe his contribution to Mandi’s progress deserves similar recognition.

Pandit Sukh Ram’s political journey was one of both remarkable achievement and controversy. Born in Mandi, he began his career as a lawyer before entering politics and was elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly multiple times. His tenure as Union Minister for Communications in the 1990s transformed Himachal’s connectivity, bringing telecommunication facilities to some of the remotest valleys in the state. Earlier, he also served in key ministries, including Defence, Food, and Public Works, where he consistently prioritized Mandi’s development.

However, his career was not without turbulence. The telecom scandal of 1996 led to a major setback, after which he founded the Himachal Vikas Congress and later allied with the BJP, before eventually returning to Congress. Despite these political shifts, Sukh Ram maintained deep influence in Mandi’s politics and was often regarded as a kingmaker in the region.