Shimla: The Land Reforms Amendment Bill-2025 has been sent to the Assembly’s Select Committee after members of both the ruling and opposition benches agreed that the proposed changes to Section 118 require wider discussion. The decision came on the final day of the winter session, where a consensus was reached during a detailed debate in the House.

MLA Randhir Sharma from the BJP raised concerns over the proposed amendments and advised the government to refer the bill to a select committee. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accepted the suggestion and requested Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to constitute the committee. The Speaker announced that the panel would include members from both sides of the House and would submit its report during the budget session, after which the bill would be brought back to the Assembly.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi presented the bill for discussion and clarified that the government is not weakening Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act in any way. He said the amendments propose allowing buildings constructed in rural areas to be leased for up to ten years. He further explained that buildings already purchased with approval under Section 118 will not require fresh permission for future sale. Negi also reminded the House that similar amendments were made during the BJP’s tenure as well.

He said that while leasing buildings in urban areas does not require government approval, the proposed changes aim to bring rural provisions in line with existing urban rules. According to the minister, the amendments have been drafted after thorough examination and are necessary to ensure that the state can access benefits under certain Central Government schemes.

During the discussion, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma questioned the provision allowing the leasing of rural buildings, arguing that it goes against the original intent of Section 118 framed during the tenure of Dr. YS Parmar. He warned that such changes could open doors for commercial activities like homestays by outsiders in rural areas, which may not align with the cultural character of Himachal Pradesh. He said these concerns warrant deeper study by a select committee.

The Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, along with the amendment bill, was introduced in the House on December 1. With the bill now referred to the select committee, it will undergo further review before being presented again in the budget session.