Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has expressed serious concerns about the stagnant state of work and the rising debt burden in Himachal Pradesh. During a gathering in Kullu, Thakur highlighted the lack of progress, emphasizing that the ongoing works in the state primarily consist of central government projects, while the state’s own initiatives have come to a complete standstill.

Thakur revealed that the BJP had borrowed Rs. 5,000 crore over a period of two years, while the Congress party had accumulated a debt of Rs. 6,000 crore in just three months. This mounting debt adds to the existing financial challenges faced by the state. Thakur claimed that when the BJP came into power in 2017, they inherited a debt of Rs. 50,000 crore from the previous Congress-led government.

The former Chief Minister expressed disappointment with the lack of development in critical areas such as roads, bridges, and buildings. Despite the passage of time, the construction projects in the state have seen minimal progress. Thakur also raised concerns about the impact of the stagnation on the workforce, noting that more than 5,000 outsourced workers had been laid off due to the lack of new projects.

In an effort to address the financial challenges, the Himachal Pradesh government recently secured a loan of Rs. 800 crore to fund various developmental projects. This loan includes a repayment period of six years for Rs. 300 crore and eight years for Rs. 500 crore. However, Thakur emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the mounting debt burden and ensure sustainable development for the state.