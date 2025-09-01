Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the entire state as disaster-hit under the Disaster Management Act, enabling district authorities to take necessary measures to deal with the devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the Assembly on Monday, said this decision would help the state secure assistance from the Centre.

The Chief Minister thanked senior BJP leader and former CM Shanta Kumar for supporting Himachal in this crisis. Shanta Kumar has written to the Prime Minister, demanding a special relief package of ₹20,000 crore for the state and suggesting that funds be allocated from the ₹2 lakh crore unclaimed amount lying in banks. Acting on the CM’s request, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania passed a resolution in the Assembly endorsing this demand.

Between August 21 and September 1, districts like Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Hamirpur have suffered extensive damage, with total losses exceeding ₹3,000 crore, the Chief Minister said. He added that the state government is working round the clock to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Manimahesh Yatra Rescue Underway

The CM informed that out of 15,000 stranded pilgrims during the Manimahesh Yatra, around 10,000 have been evacuated, while air services are being arranged for the remaining passengers. So far, 16 deaths have been reported in Manimahesh, and four bodies are still in Kugti, for which 20 porters have been deployed. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi is camping in Bharmour, while Sukhu himself has visited Chamba to review the situation.

Restoration Efforts in Full Swing

In Chamba, key routes, including Chamba-Pathankot road and 25 km of the Chamba-Bharmour stretch, have been reopened. Roads like Chamba-Salooni-Padri Jot have also been cleared to facilitate movement towards Jammu & Kashmir. Three satellite phones have been provided from Kangra, and Airtel’s 2G network has been restored in Bharmour for communication.

In Kullu, the restoration of the Kullu-Mandi National Highway is underway, while the Katola route has been opened for light vehicles. Priority is being given to vehicles carrying vegetables and essential supplies. The old Manali bridge has been restored, and communication services have been largely revived except in Banjar.

Two helicopters have been stationed in Bharmour, but bad weather remains a major hurdle. The CM said that if necessary, army helicopters capable of lifting heavy machinery will be deployed. A Poklane machine installed by JSW company for road clearance was damaged after a boulder fell on it, but the operator escaped unhurt.

Sukhu assured the House, “We are facing challenges, but every possible effort is being made to restore normalcy.”