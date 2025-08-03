In a major step towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in the cooperative sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹53 crore for the computerisation of 1,789 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the initiative marks a significant move to connect cooperative societies with a modern, digital, and transparent system.

He said that as public money is involved in these institutions, the state is committed to ensuring their operations are accountable and result-oriented. “So far, ₹22.18 crore has already been spent under this programme. Computerisation of 870 PACS has been completed in the first phase, and 919 more will be taken up in the second,” he added.

Calling the programme more than just a technical upgrade, Agnihotri said it is a step towards building social trust and strengthening economic governance. The initiative is expected to reduce irregularities and prevent embezzlement in the functioning of cooperative societies.

To improve the financial monitoring system, the Cooperation Department has appointed 30 master trainers who will provide training to auditors. The target is to complete the audit of all cooperative societies by 30 September 2025.

The state is also transforming 1,153 PACS into Common Service Centres (CSCs), where over 300 digital services—including Tele-Law, Telemedicine, pensions, certificates, and banking—will be available to citizens in their own villages.

Additionally, all cooperative societies are being integrated into the National Cooperative Database to enable Geographic Information System (GIS)-based monitoring. This will aid in more transparent administrative decisions and informed policy-making.