The 2024 Manimahesh Yatra witnessed a record turnout with around 6 lakh pilgrims taking part in the sacred pilgrimage, surpassing the population of the Chamba district itself, which stood at 5.2 lakh according to the 2011 census. As the number of devotees grows year after year—up from 4 lakh in 2023—the environmental strain on the region becomes more evident, raising critical questions about waste management and the need for better regulation of the Yatra.

Despite the spiritual significance of the event, the Manimahesh Yatra is also becoming an ecological concern for Chamba. The local administration and National Green Tribunal (NGT) have both flagged multiple issues, particularly relating to waste disposal, inadequate sanitation facilities, and a lack of enforcement on various environmental measures.

Sanitation Facilities and Shortfalls

As the influx of devotees surged, the government worked to provide basic amenities, including the setup of 110 public toilets along the Yatra route. Additionally, langar (free kitchen) organizers were required to install 189 toilets for pilgrims. However, only 94 toilets were actually constructed by the langar teams, leaving a considerable shortfall.

To manage the sanitation load, 94 sanitation workers and 8 supervisors were appointed to clean a total of 204 toilets on the route. However, with the volume of pilgrims increasing, the cleanliness efforts have proven inadequate, contributing to significant waste accumulation and unsanitary conditions in several areas.

In collaboration with the NGO Healing Himalayas, the local administration managed to collect 8,856 kilograms of garbage from the Yatra route, of which 2,360 kilograms were plastic bottles. While these efforts are laudable, experts estimate that nearly 80,000 kilograms of waste still remains scattered along the sacred trail. This poses a significant threat to the fragile ecosystem of the region, as improper waste disposal contaminates local water sources and damages the landscape.

The NGT’s findings have put the spotlight on the inadequacies of waste management during the Yatra. The administration’s initial steps, including the setup of a material recovery facility for solid waste management, have been insufficient in addressing the sheer volume of garbage left behind by pilgrims.

Sanitation Fees and Revenue Issues

Efforts to generate funds for waste management have also faced challenges. A sanitation fee of ₹10 per square foot was levied on shopkeepers operating along the Yatra route, with the potential to generate ₹7.87 lakh in revenue. However, many shopkeepers resisted paying. As a result, only ₹2.55 lakh was collected, leaving a significant gap in funding for waste management initiatives.

Similarly, fees were imposed on mule owners and porters who transport goods and pilgrims up the Yatra route. While fees were collected for 348 mules, it is estimated that around 1,200 mules are operating during the Yatra, indicating widespread evasion of the fee system.

Political Reluctance and Environmental Costs

For years, activists and concerned locals have called for regulation of the Manimahesh Yatra to protect the environment, but political leaders have been hesitant to act. With religious sentiments tied to the pilgrimage and a large portion of the electorate participating in the event, regulating the Yatra remains a political minefield. Any attempt to impose restrictions risks alienating voters and opposition parties are quick to capitalize on such decisions for political gain.

However, the environmental costs of inaction are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The local ecosystem, already fragile due to its high-altitude terrain, is suffering under the weight of unchecked tourism and improper waste management. Political leaders, including Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, have been urged to advocate for large-scale solid waste management projects that could help mitigate the environmental damage caused by the Yatra.

The Manimahesh Yatra is a significant religious and cultural event for thousands of pilgrims, but the growing environmental impact of the pilgrimage cannot be overlooked. As participation in the Yatra continues to rise, the gaps in waste management and sanitation become ever more apparent. Without proper regulation and enforcement, the region risks long-term environmental degradation. Both political leaders and pilgrims must recognize the need for sustainable practices to preserve the sanctity of Manimahesh and protect the natural beauty of Chamba for future generations.