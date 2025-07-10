Mandi: Recent cloudbursts in the Seraj Assembly Constituency have left several families homeless, with many losing their houses, land, livestock, and sources of livelihood. Villages such as Deji, Bara, and Syanj witnessed massive devastation, where homes were buried under debris and farmland was washed away. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that the state government is actively considering a one-time settlement policy for families displaced by recent cloudbursts in the Seraj Assembly Constituency. He also declared a relief amount of ₹7 crore for restoration works in the affected areas.

On the second day of his visit to disaster-affected villages, including Thunag, Bagsiad, Deji, Bara, and Syanj, the Chief Minister reviewed the extensive damage and assured full support from the state government. He interacted with local residents and officials to assess the situation on the ground.

Of the ₹7 crore announced, Sukhu said ₹2 crore each will be allocated to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Jal Shakti Department to expedite road and water supply restoration. Another ₹1 crore will be provided to the Block Development Office, in addition to the ₹2 crore already released earlier.

The disaster has left a trail of devastation in its wake. In Deji village, 11 people are still missing following a cloudburst. Two deaths have been reported in Bara, and four deaths in Syanj, with five persons still missing. The Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls.

While speaking at Pakhrar Panchayat Ghar, Sukhu directed revenue officials to conduct immediate assessments of losses and to declare all unsafe or heavily silted homes as completely damaged, ensuring that victims receive maximum compensation. He also assured that damaged household items and livestock will be compensated by the government.

Special instructions were given to assess the damage suffered by horticulturists and apple growers, and Sukhu announced that the State Cabinet would soon finalise a special relief package for all affected families.

Referring to long-term rehabilitation efforts, the Chief Minister, while in Bara, said:

“We are considering a one-time settlement policy for disaster-affected families. Since 68 percent of the state’s land is under forest, we will seek permission from the Central Government to allow resettlement on forest land where necessary.”

He acknowledged the scale of destruction and said rehabilitation will take time but the government stands firmly with the people during this crisis.