CM Sukhu to launch Border Tourism initiative during two-day visit to Kinnaur

Shimla — In a historic step toward opening up Himachal Pradesh’s remote and strategically significant regions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to launch the state’s Border Tourism initiative from Shipki-La, one of the most prominent Indo-China border villages in Kinnaur district. The initiative will be inaugurated during the Chief Minister’s two-day visit to Kinnaur, marking the beginning of regulated tourist access to areas long restricted due to security concerns.

A government spokesperson said the move, developed in coordination with the Union Government, allows tourism in previously off-limits frontier locations such as Lepcha-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, the Rani area of Sangla, and Chitkul in Kinnaur, as well as selected regions of Lahaul-Spiti.

“This long-standing demand has now become a reality, thanks to consistent efforts by the state government under the leadership of CM Sukhu,” the spokesperson said. “It is a big achievement for the state and will pave the way for responsible tourism and inclusive development.”

Until now, visiting these areas required special permissions from the Indian Army or Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), owing to their proximity to the international border. However, bona fide tourists and local residents can now enter under revised protocols by presenting valid identification documents. The ITBP and Army will continue to oversee and facilitate secure movement in line with national security protocols.

The initiative is expected to boost local infrastructure and the economy. “It will generate livelihood opportunities, promote tribal culture, and connect these regions more closely with the national mainstream,” the official added.

Officials emphasised that the focus will remain on sustainable tourism, ensuring that development does not come at the cost of the region’s fragile ecology or rich cultural heritage.

“This is more than a tourism project,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a transformative step in the state’s developmental roadmap — blending security, sustainability, and socio-economic inclusion.”

The opening of Shipki-La and other border villages is likely to attract adventurers, cultural enthusiasts, and history seekers, offering them a rare glimpse into the lives and traditions of India’s most remote tribal communities, all while standing at the edge of the nation.