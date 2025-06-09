State to Earn Rs 1000 Crore Annually from 450 MW Project; Push for Solar, Hydrogen, and Geothermal Energy Also Underway

Reckong Peo: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to complete the 450 MW Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district by November 2026. During his visit to the project site, he inspected the power house at Karcham and the barrage at Powari, and interacted with engineers and workers to review progress on the long-pending project.

The Chief Minister said that once operational, the project is expected to generate an annual revenue of around ₹1,000 crore for the state. He noted that although the project has been under construction for the past 13 years, it has gained momentum under the current government and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“The previous government failed to fast-track this crucial project. We are committed to harnessing our river water resources efficiently to strengthen the state’s economy,” said CM Sukhu.

He also revealed that the government is actively working to take over three other major hydropower projects — Dhaulasidh, Luhri, and Sunni — and is currently evaluating the expenditure incurred so far. “Henceforth, Himachal will take forward these projects on its own terms to safeguard the state’s interests, which were ignored by the BJP government,” he added.

The Chief Minister further announced that the state is exploring alternative sources of power. A geo-thermal energy project is being planned at Tapri in Kinnaur, while solar and green hydrogen energy are being aggressively promoted.

Despite being a power-surplus state, Himachal Pradesh is forced to buy electricity during winters — between October and March — at rates of ₹5 to ₹6 per unit, comparable to neighbouring states. CM Sukhu emphasized the need to ramp up solar power generation to avoid such purchases.

The state is currently working on solar power projects of around 626 MW capacity through the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

“The goal is to make Himachal self-reliant in energy and move toward a greener future,” the Chief Minister stated.