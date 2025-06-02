Environment Dept and Pollution Board to Begin Enforcement from Monday

Shimla: Small plastic 500-ml water bottles will no longer be found in government functions and hotels across Himachal Pradesh. The state government’s ban on these bottles came into effect on June 1. Enforcement will begin on Monday, with the Environment Department and the State Pollution Control Board launching a joint crackdown.

The government had notified this decision a month ago as part of its push to reduce plastic waste. While the ban was not enforced on Saturday, officials confirmed that action would begin immediately.

This prohibition, however, is limited to government functions and hotels in the first phase. Supply of these bottles will continue in the open market for domestic use, but authorities say this too will eventually be phased out as existing stocks are depleted.

Despite objections raised by the Mineral Water Association, the government has decided to go ahead with strict implementation. Officials say the move is in line with broader efforts to protect the environment and reduce non-biodegradable waste.

An official from the Environment Department said, “The enforcement drive will begin this week, and violations found in official events or hospitality establishments will face penalties. The aim is to reduce dependency on single-use plastics in public domains.”

The government has hinted that a complete statewide ban on 500 ml plastic bottles could follow soon, once the current stock is exhausted and alternative arrangements are in place.