Theog: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in the region — the long-awaited bus stand at Theog and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru. The projects, built at a combined cost of nearly ₹38 crore, are expected to significantly improve transport and marketing facilities for locals and farmers.

The newly constructed Theog bus stand, built at a cost of ₹14.84 crore, had been a pending demand for the past 12 years. Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said, “This long-pending project has finally been completed and is now dedicated to the people. It will ease the travel experience for passengers and improve working conditions for HRTC staff.” He also announced that the site of the old bus stand would be redeveloped into a government-funded shopping complex.

The ₹23 crore Fruit and Vegetable Market Complex at Shilaru is set to become a key hub for farmers and horticulturists of the region. “This market will provide a reliable and modern platform to sell produce at fair prices, reducing exploitation and transportation costs,” said Sukhu, reiterating his government’s focus on boosting rural livelihoods.

In a major announcement for fruit growers, the Chief Minister revealed that a ₹26 crore winery would soon be established at Parala Market. He said the move is aimed at value addition and market expansion for locally grown fruits.

Additionally, Sukhu announced that adequate funds would be sanctioned for the construction of a Mini Secretariat in Theog and that a new HRTC sub-depot and workshop would be established to strengthen the region’s public transport system.