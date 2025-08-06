Council to Fast-Track Rs 50 Cr and Above Projects with Time-Bound Clearances

Shimla: In a major push to attract large-scale private investment in the tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of the Tourism Investment Promotion Council (TIPC) — a single-window mechanism aimed at fast-tracking approvals and streamlining investor facilitation.

The TIPC will serve as a dedicated platform to evaluate and approve tourism projects with investments of Rs 50 crore and above. Chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the council will be supported by an Investment Promotion Cell under the Department of Tourism.

The council will operate under the principles of minimum regulation, maximum facilitation, and time-bound decision-making. It aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and improve inter-departmental coordination. For consistency and efficiency, standardised formats for documentation will be introduced across key departments, including PWD, Pollution Control Board, Revenue, TCP, Fire Services, and Jal Shakti.

A key innovation of the initiative is a proactive preparedness system, where the responsibility for project readiness will lie with the government. This shift is expected to significantly lower entry barriers for potential investors. Furthermore, except in cases where statutory approvals, such as environmental clearance or Section 118, are required, projects will be deemed approved if not cleared within the stipulated time frame.

A government spokesperson said the move is a response to long-standing challenges in the tourism sector. “Tourism is a vital economic driver for Himachal Pradesh, but fragmented governance and slow approvals have held back growth. The launch of TIPC under CM Sukhu’s leadership is a strategic step to attract, assess, and enable tourism investments transparently and efficiently,” the spokesperson said.

The State-level apex body will meet monthly to consider investment proposals and suggest procedural and policy-level reforms to enhance the overall investment climate. The initiative is part of the government’s broader push to make Himachal Pradesh a premier destination for tourism investment and promote employment, regional development, and income generation through the sector.

The government emphasised that the TIPC is part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, ease of doing business, and the transformation of Himachal Pradesh into a world-class tourism hub.