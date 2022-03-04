Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the Himachal Pradesh Economic Survey 2021-22 in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

This document has been prepared by the Economic & Statistics Department, Himachal Pradesh.

The state is expected to witness a real GDP growth of 8.3 per cent. The growth rate for 2021-22 has been pegged at 8.3 per cent as the state had registered a negative growth of 6.2 per cent in 2020-21.

The per capita income (PCI) has been estimated at Rs 2,01,854 lakh as compared to Rs 1,83,286 last year, with an estimated jump of 10.1 per cent. The national PCI stands at Rs 51,528.