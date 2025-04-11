Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued stringent directives to dismantle illegal structures along National Highway-5, a critical artery connecting Shimla to Upper Shimla regions, including Kufri, Theog, Rampur, and Kinnaur. The court has ordered the immediate disconnection of electricity and water supplies to these unauthorized establishments and their prompt removal to ensure smooth traffic flow on this vital route.

During a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing, the division bench, led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, expressed frustration over the unchecked proliferation of illegal encroachments along NH-5. The court took particular issue with the status report submitted by Shimla’s Superintendent of Police (SP), reprimanding the official for inadequate action and directing the filing of a revised report by the next hearing.

The court’s directives target a sprawling network of illegal roadside operations, including motor mechanics, showrooms, dhabas, fruit and vegetable vendors, and food kiosks, which have narrowed the highway and caused persistent traffic bottlenecks. These encroachments, coupled with rampant illegal parking, have turned stretches like Hassan Valley near Dhali into notorious congestion zones, frustrating tourists and locals alike. The bench emphasized that NH-5 is the “lifeline of Upper Shimla,” critical for transporting essential supplies like food, fuel, and medicines to remote areas, including Kinnaur. Yet, unauthorized vendors and parked vehicles have reduced the road’s width, leading to hours-long traffic jams, especially during peak tourist seasons.

An affidavit from the Shimla SP revealed that 66 individuals have illegally occupied roadside land along the Shimla-Kufri-Fagu-Theog corridor, operating everything from vegetable stalls to dhabas serving travelers. Shockingly, only two have faced First Information Reports (FIRs), prompting the court to criticize the sluggish enforcement. The bench has ordered the government and Executive Engineer to act swiftly under the law, ensuring all illegal businesses—whether selling apples by the roadside or running makeshift eateries—are dismantled to restore smooth traffic flow.

The issue of illegal parking has compounded the chaos, with vehicles often left haphazardly along the highway by shop owners, vendors, and visitors. This has not only obstructed traffic but also posed safety risks, particularly in hilly terrains prone to accidents. The court’s ruling underscores the need to clear these obstructions to prevent delays that leave commuters stranded, sometimes for hours, in long lines stretching across the highway.

Drawing from past efforts, the court’s orders echo a 2024 campaign in Solan, where the district administration razed encroachments at Saproon, Raboun, and Samlech along NH-5 following similar judicial directives. That drive targeted fruit and vegetable sellers and food kiosks that had mushroomed unchecked, reducing road space and causing commuter woes. The High Court now demands a comprehensive, state-wide approach to tackle the problem, ensuring NH-5 remains a safe and efficient corridor.

The government has been instructed to file a detailed status report on the removal of encroachments and illegally parked vehicles at the next hearing. With tourism and trade heavily reliant on this highway, the court’s intervention aims to alleviate the daily struggles of thousands who depend on NH-5, restoring its role as a seamless link between Shimla’s plains and the Himalayan heartland.