Government Extends Disfigurement Act to Over 50 New Urban Areas

In a decisive step to combat visual pollution and protect the aesthetic charm of its towns, the Himachal Pradesh Government has expanded the scope of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 to more than 50 newly constituted Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). This move brings uniformity in the law’s implementation across the state, making unauthorized poster pasting, wall writing, and advertisement displays a punishable offence with imprisonment and fines.

The law—first implemented in Shimla in 1985 and later extended to other towns in 1991—prohibits the defacement of public spaces such as walls, buildings, electric poles, and trees. It mandates prior written approval from the concerned local authority before displaying any advertisement, notice, or signage in public places.

However, ULBs that came into existence after 1991 due to administrative restructuring had remained outside the purview of this Act. In April 2025, the state government plugged this gap by notifying the enforcement of the Act in Municipal Corporations like Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, Solan, Baddi, Hamirpur, and Una, and several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats including Manali, Bilaspur, Rohru, Mehatpur, Shahpur, Nirmand, and Shillai.

Officials say the decision is aimed at preserving the scenic and civic appeal of urban areas and preventing the clutter of unauthorized posters, especially during festivals, elections, and local events.

“The natural charm and cleanliness of our towns are often marred by random posters and advertisements on public properties. This enforcement is a step toward reclaiming that space,” said a senior official from the Urban Development Department.

Residents and civic groups have welcomed the decision, calling it necessary to promote responsible publicity and ensure a cleaner, more organized look in growing towns and cities.