₹1.22 Lakh Spent on IAS Officers’ Lunch; Officers May Now Pay From Their Own Pockets

Shimla – Amid widespread public criticism, the Himachal Pradesh government has put on hold a ₹1.22 lakh bill for a Holi party hosted for IAS officers and their families at Hotel Holiday Home. The bill, submitted by the Tourism Corporation, was earlier forwarded to the Chief Secretary’s office for payment, but the General Administration Department has now halted the process following political and public backlash.

The event, reportedly called by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, featured lunch and snacks for 75 senior officers. The bill shows a cost of ₹1,000 per officer, including 18% GST and 10% additional charges. The total cost for officers’ meals amounted to ₹1,09,150, which included ₹11,800 charged for using the hotel’s terrace.

In addition, ₹12,870 was spent on providing lunch to 22 drivers accompanying the officers, averaging ₹585 per person. The overall expenditure came to ₹1,22,020.

The controversy has emerged at a time when Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a debt burden of nearly ₹1 lakh crore and is facing significant financial stress. The bill for a party hosted in the name of bureaucracy triggered public outrage, with many questioning the justification of such spending from the state exchequer.

According to sources, the government is now considering making senior officers pay the amount themselves. Chief Secretary Saxena had earlier defended the event, saying that under existing protocols, such gatherings can be held by the Governor, Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary. “It is not against the rules,” he had stated.

However, the decision to hold the payment has intensified the debate on government spending and the need for fiscal discipline in times of economic crisis.