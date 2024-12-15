DGP Affirms Monitoring Committees to Ensure Proper Functioning and Maintenance

Shimla: In a significant move to enhance security and transparency in police stations across Himachal Pradesh, CCTV cameras have been installed in all police stations following directives from the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The installation is in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Paramveer Singh vs Baljit Singh case, which emphasized the need for surveillance in key areas of police stations.

According to an affidavit filed in the High Court, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) revealed that the District Level Inspection Committee (DLOC) and State Level Inspection Committee (SLOC) have been established to oversee the placement and upkeep of the cameras. These committees will be responsible for ensuring that the cameras are properly maintained, functioning efficiently, and monitored regularly.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya highlighted the Supreme Court’s instructions, which require CCTV coverage of all critical areas in police stations, including entry and exit points, the main gate, lockups, lobbies, toilets, and other important zones. The committees will take charge of the initial purchase, distribution, and installation of CCTV cameras.

Additionally, the committees will oversee the continuous monitoring of the cameras, ensuring that any technical faults are addressed promptly. The SLOC is also tasked with submitting monthly reports to verify that the cameras are effectively covering the designated areas and that no human rights violations are taking place due to the surveillance.

The court commended the efforts of senior advocate Rajneesh Manikatala, who filed the petition that brought this issue to light. His advocacy played a crucial role in prompting the government and judiciary to take these necessary steps to improve security and accountability within police stations across the state.