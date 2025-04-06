Shimla – Cases of cyber fraud are rising in Shimla, and in a recent incident, cyber criminals tried to siphon off ₹8 lakh from the bank account of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The fraudsters called the UCO Bank branch in the city, pretending to be an employee from the state secretariat, and requested an urgent RTGS transfer from the minister’s account.

According to the complaint lodged by the UCO Bank Vidhan Sabha branch manager, a suspicious call was received in which the caller sought the sensitive account details of the minister. Claiming it was an emergency, the caller asked for the transfer of ₹7.85 lakh. However, the branch manager grew suspicious and immediately contacted the minister’s personal secretary to verify the request. When it was confirmed that no such call was made from the secretariat, the bank immediately stopped the transaction and alerted the Baluganj police.

On the basis of the manager’s complaint, a case has been registered against an unknown person under Sections 319 (2) and 62 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS). The police have started an investigation and are examining call records to trace the identity of the fraudster.

Cyber security experts have once again warned people to remain vigilant against digital frauds. Scammers are increasingly posing as bank officials or government employees to access sensitive financial data. In many cases, they intimidate people with threats of account closure or send malicious links that lead to phone hacking and unauthorized withdrawals.