With the plains gripped by intense summer heat, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a record influx of tourists this season. Hotels are already reporting 60 to 70 percent occupancy, and major destinations like Shimla, Manali, and Dharamshala are witnessing early crowds. Snow-covered Manali’s North Portal and Shimla’s Narkanda continue to attract tourists seeking a chill in the air, while the fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti has made the weather exceptionally pleasant. However, beyond the usual hustle of popular towns, Himachal hides many serene hill stations where travelers can truly unwind—away from the rush, yet close to nature. Here’s a guide to some of Himachal’s lesser-known summer retreats that deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Chindi & Karsog (Mandi District)

These quiet twin towns offer scenic beauty, ancient temples, and sprawling apple orchards. Located a few hours from Shimla, Chindi and Karsog are ideal for tourists seeking peace, village charm, and beautiful views of dense deodar forests. The Kamaksha Devi Temple and Mamleshwar Mahadev Temple are prominent attractions.

Barot Valley (Mandi District)

Tucked away in the Uhl valley, Barot is a haven for nature lovers. With trout-filled rivers, camping sites, and trails through cedar forests, it offers a mix of relaxation and adventure. The old haulage trolley system and the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary add to its offbeat appeal.

Janjehli & Shikari Devi (Mandi District)

Perfect for trekking and nature walks, Janjehli is a picturesque town surrounded by pine and deodar forests. A short trek leads to Shikari Devi Temple, located at a high altitude with panoramic Himalayan views. This region remains cool and less crowded even during peak tourist season.

Shoja & Jalori Pass (Kullu District)

Shoja, a quiet hamlet in Seraj Valley, is a peaceful escape with traditional homes and forest trails. Just above Shoja lies Jalori Pass, which connects Kullu to Ani and offers trekking routes to Serolsar Lake. The cool breeze and breathtaking scenery make it a summer favourite among offbeat travelers.

Tirthan Valley & Jibhi (Kullu District)

Known for its riverside cottages, trout fishing, and lush greenery, Tirthan Valley offers a calming experience. Jibhi, with its wooden homes and forest charm, is perfect for writers, remote workers, and backpackers. Both are close to the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sangla & Chitkul (Kinnaur District)

Sangla Valley, known for its wooden houses and the Baspa River, is a peaceful spot away from mainstream crowds. Chitkul, the last village on the Indo-Tibetan road, is cool even in June and offers views of snow peaks, glacier streams, and alpine meadows.

Kalpa & Reckong Peo (Kinnaur District)

Overlooking the majestic Kinner Kailash, Kalpa is steeped in local culture and apple farming traditions. The nearby town of Reckong Peo offers a panoramic view of snow-clad peaks and is the district headquarters, making it a well-connected but uncrowded destination.

Mashobra & Fagu (Near Shimla)

Closer to the state capital yet far from the chaos, these towns offer forests, orchard views, and peace. Mashobra is ideal for forest walks and colonial stays, while Fagu provides wide Himalayan views and refreshing weather.

Kotgarh & Thanedar (Shimla District)

Known as the birthplace of apple cultivation in India, these towns are lined with orchards and colonial-era charm. Located near Narkanda, they offer a pleasant climate and peaceful walks through blooming apple plantations, especially during early summer.

Theog (Shimla District)

Often overlooked by tourists rushing to Shimla, Theog is just 30 km away and offers a far more relaxed environment. Surrounded by forests and farms, it’s ideal for a short getaway with easy access to hiking trails and local homestays.

Jubbal & Rohru (Shimla District)

This scenic stretch is rich in orchards, traditional architecture, and temples. Jubbal’s heritage palace and Rohru’s trout-filled Pabbar River are must-sees. The area is perfect for those wanting a mix of culture, river walks, and fresh mountain air.

Chopal (Shimla District)

A quiet town surrounded by dense forests, Chopal remains untouched by mass tourism. Its cool climate and untouched natural beauty make it a hidden gem. The area is ideal for solitude seekers and bird watchers.

Rajgarh (Sirmaur District)

Nicknamed the Peach Valley, Rajgarh is lush and quiet, surrounded by fruit orchards. It is an excellent spot for nature walks, picnics, and exploring the nearby Habban Valley. The climate stays pleasant even at the peak of summer.

Bharmour (Chamba District)

Known for its ancient temples and gateway to the Manimahesh Yatra, Bharmour offers culture and high-altitude tranquility. With sweeping views of the Pir Panjal range, it’s a peaceful retreat for those looking to combine spirituality and mountain air.

Pangi Valley (Chamba District)

One of Himachal’s most remote regions, Pangi Valley is accessible via Sach Pass and is open only during the summer months. Its untouched beauty, traditional Gaddi villages, and raw terrain make it a once-in-a-lifetime destination for serious explorers.

Dalhousie (Chamba District)

A serene colonial-era town spread across five hills, Dalhousie is known for its pine-covered valleys, British architecture, and relaxed pace. Even during peak summer, it stays cool and peaceful compared to crowded cities. Walks to Panchpula, Dainkund Peak, and the historic St. John’s Church offer both charm and calm.

Khajjiar (Chamba District)

Often called the “Mini Switzerland of India,” Khajjiar is a small plateau surrounded by dense deodar forests. Its lush green meadows and a tranquil lake make it perfect for families, couples, and nature lovers. It’s just a short drive from Dalhousie, but far less crowded.

Churah Valley (Chamba District)

Churah is a remote and lesser-known region of Chamba that remains cool and relatively untouched during summer. With thick pine forests, traditional wooden homes, and breathtaking terrain, it’s a paradise for offbeat travelers and photographers.

Bir Billing (Kangra District)

World-famous for paragliding, Bir Billing also offers monasteries, tea gardens, and peaceful homestays. It combines adventure with quietude and is increasingly popular with solo travelers and digital nomads.

Palampur (Kangra District)

Surrounded by tea gardens and nestled below the Dhauladhar ranges, Palampur is green, breezy, and uncrowded. It’s a great base to explore Andretta artists’ village, nearby waterfalls, and the Tashi Jong monastery.

Baijnath (Kangra District)

Known for its ancient Shiva temple and peaceful riverside setting, Baijnath is a spiritual and scenic destination. The town is well-connected but still maintains its calm charm, making it a good stop for travelers exploring Kangra Valley.

Barot (Kangra side)

Though also shared with Mandi district, Barot’s access from Jogindernagar (Kangra side) makes it an attractive hill retreat. With the Uhl River, forest trails, and trout farms, it’s a hidden haven for eco-tourism.

Dharamkot & Naddi (near McLeodganj, Kangra District)

Just above McLeodganj, these quieter villages offer panoramic views of the Dhauladhars, clean air, and peaceful vibes. While McLeodganj gets crowded, Dharamkot and Naddi stay calm, ideal for yoga, meditation, and treks to Triund or Kareri Lake.

Nagrota Bagwan & Yol (Kangra District)

Less frequented by tourists, these small towns near Kangra city provide beautiful views and local life experiences. With proximity to Dharamshala and Gopalpur Zoo, they make a good base without the bustle.

As Himachal prepares for an unusually heavy tourist rush this summer, those who choose these quieter hill stations will find more than just cool weather—they’ll find silence, slow living, and the raw, unfiltered charm of the Himalayas.

As Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, and other well-known tourist destinations reel under the pressure of overtourism, the charm of these hill stations is slowly being eroded by traffic jams, overcrowding, and unregulated development. What once offered peace and fresh mountain air now struggles to cope with thousands of visitors during peak season. This summer, it’s not just wise but necessary to look beyond the usual circuits. Himachal Pradesh’s smaller hill towns—rich in natural beauty, local culture, and tranquility—offer a far more fulfilling experience. By choosing these offbeat destinations, tourists not only escape the chaos but also help distribute tourism more sustainably across the state.