Nahan – On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the Himachal Pradesh government will introduce a law to provide 25 percent reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts in government departments across the state.

The Chief Minister announced while presiding over the state-level International Women’s Day function held in Nahan in Sirmaur district. He said the step aims to increase women’s participation in government services and strengthen their role in the administrative system.

Sukhu also announced a special recruitment drive for women Sub-Inspectors in the police department. He said the government was committed to strengthening women’s presence in policing so that more women could take part in maintaining law and order and addressing issues related to women’s safety.

The Chief Minister said the state government was working to ensure greater participation of women in public service and governance. He added that policies promoting women’s employment and leadership were necessary for building a more inclusive society and empowering women across the state.