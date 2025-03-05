In a major step towards promoting green energy and industrial growth, Himachal Pradesh will soon have the country’s first integrated manufacturing facility for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Green Hydrogen, and 2G Ethanol. A Memorandum of Commitment (MoC) was signed on Wednesday between the State Government and Spray Engineering Devices Limited, Chandigarh, to set up the project in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area of Solan district with an investment of ₹1,400 crore.

The integrated facility is expected to provide employment to around 1,000 youth from the region. In its first phase, the project will require 30 MW of green hydrogen, with plans to scale up the demand to 50 MW in the coming years.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was present during the signing of the MoC, said the government is determined to make Himachal Pradesh the country’s leading Green Energy State by March 2026. “We are taking bold steps to boost clean energy and attract large-scale investments that create jobs and promote sustainable development,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the state’s growing focus on green hydrogen, the Chief Minister added that a one MW green hydrogen plant is also being set up in Nalagarh in partnership with Oil India Limited. “This integrated project in Solan will further strengthen Himachal’s position as a pioneer in the green energy sector,” he said, instructing the company to complete the new facility within one year.

Director of Industries, Dr. Yunus, signed the MoC on behalf of the state government, while Managing Director Vivek Verma represented Spray Engineering Devices Limited.

The project is expected to support Himachal Pradesh’s vision of becoming a hub for clean energy while opening up new opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing and biofuel production. With the combined focus on green hydrogen and 2G ethanol, the facility aims to contribute to reducing carbon emissions and building a more sustainable industrial ecosystem in the region.