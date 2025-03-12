Shimla: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has started a probe into the alleged irregularities in compensation payments for the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane project. Despite the completion of the land acquisition process, several buildings constructed on government land remain at the site, and ₹5 crore has reportedly been issued as compensation for these structures.

The matter came to light during a hearing in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on a petition filed by the Fourlane Displaced and Affected Committee against the state government. The petition alleged that compensation had been allotted even for structures built on encroached government land, raising serious concerns about the misuse of public funds. Taking cognizance of the issue, the High Court, in its order dated September 18, 2024, directed the CAG to investigate and submit an Action Taken Report.

Following the court’s directive, the Registrar General of the Himachal Pradesh High Court forwarded the order to the CAG on November 18, 2024, which was received by the CAG office on November 25, 2024. The audit body has now begun scrutinizing financial records and compensation disbursements to determine the extent of irregularities.

The case has raised critical questions about the accountability of the authorities responsible for land acquisition and fund allocation. With the High Court monitoring the proceedings, the investigation is expected to expose how government money was misused and whether any officials were involved in facilitating the questionable payments. The findings of the CAG will play a key role in ensuring financial transparency and preventing similar discrepancies in future infrastructure projects.