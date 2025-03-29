Dharamshala – The countdown has begun for cricket fans as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 prepares to light up the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala with three electrifying matches. With tickets set to be released exclusively through the Punjab Kings’ official app on a first-come, first-serve basis, fans are urged to act fast to secure their spots in one of the IPL’s most scenic venues.

The IPL action in Dharamshala will feature Punjab Kings squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants on May 4, Delhi Capitals on May 8, and Mumbai Indians on May 11. Nestled against the backdrop of the Himalayas, the stadium’s charm is matched only by the anticipation of these high-stakes clashes. However, with a seating capacity of around 22,000—slightly reduced due to fan boxes and stands installed by the franchise—tickets are expected to vanish quickly once sales begin.

The booking company has launched an advance registration system to give fans a head start. By visiting the Punjab Kings’ official ticket booking app and registering their mobile numbers, cricket enthusiasts will receive an SMS alert as soon as ticket sales go live, anticipated to start after April 15. Once notified, fans can log into the app to book their tickets, though each user is limited to purchasing just two tickets per transaction. Want more? You’ll need to log in again, adding more urgency to the process.

While tickets for Punjab Kings’ earlier matches at Mohali Cricket Stadium are already available online, the Dharamshala fixtures remain the prize many are waiting for. The franchise holds sole authority over IPL ticket sales, with no involvement from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), ensuring a streamlined but competitive booking experience.

Preparations at the Dharamshala Stadium are in full swing, with organizers pulling out all the stops to welcome players and spectators alike. From the thrill of the game to the stunning mountain vistas, these matches promise an unforgettable IPL experience—but only for those quick enough to snag a seat.

Don’t wait for the last over. Register now on the Punjab Kings app and be ready to book your spot before it’s gone!