Shimla’s once-famous snowy winters are disappearing at an alarming rate, with snowfall declining by 37% between 1990 and 2020. Experts warn that climate change, urbanization, and deforestation are major contributors to this troubling trend, which is affecting tourism, horticulture, and the region’s overall ecology.

According to IMD records, Shimla received an average of 129.1 cm of snowfall per year between 1990 and 2000. However, in the following decade (2001-2010), snowfall decreased sharply by 47.9% to 67.2 cm annually. The trend continued in the 2011-2020 period, where the city recorded an average of 80.3 cm of snowfall per year.

More recently, snowfall figures have plummeted to alarming lows. While the city recorded 67 cm of snowfall in the 2020-21 season and an unusual peak of 161.7 cm in 2021-22—attributed to the COVID-19 lockdown’s impact on emissions—snowfall shrank to just 6 cm in 2022-23, 7 cm in 2023-24, and 9.5 cm so far in 2024-25.

Experts Cite Climate Change and Urbanization as Key Factors

Environmental experts and meteorologists attribute this significant decline in snowfall to climate change, rapid urbanization, and deforestation. The IMD report indicates that the surface temperature of Himachal Pradesh has risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius from 1901 to 2023, directly impacting snowfall patterns.

“The decline in snowfall is a direct consequence of rising temperatures, urban sprawl, and deforestation,” said Dr. Vineet Jistu, a scientist at the Himalayan Forest Research Institute. “The reduction in green cover affects moisture retention in the soil, leading to less precipitation in the form of snow.”

Urbanization has transformed Shimla’s weather pattern dramatically. The city’s population has grown from 1.2 lakh in 1991 to over 2.5 lakh in 2024. Similarly, the number of vehicles has surged from 10,000 in 1990 to over one lakh today. Additionally, the number of houses has increased fivefold from 5,000 to 25,000, leading to unchecked deforestation.

A study on forest cover in Shimla tehsil between 1980 and 2017 found that the forest area had shrunk from 34,100 hectares (81.58%) to 25,400 hectares (60.77%). A total of 8,700 hectares of forest was lost, largely due to urban expansion and agricultural encroachments.

Impact on Tourism and Horticulture

The dwindling snowfall is taking a toll on Shimla’s tourism sector. Once a prime destination for winter tourists, the city now sees a sharp decline in visitors due to the lack of snow. “Earlier, tourists used to flood Shimla’s markets in winter, but now the crowd has disappeared,” said one concerned hotelier.

Horticulturists are also feeling the impact, as reduced snowfall affects soil moisture levels and groundwater reserves essential for apple orchards and other crops. The declining snow cover is making water availability unpredictable, threatening the livelihood of thousands of farmers.

Concerned citizens emphasize the urgent need for policy measures to counteract the effects of climate change. Octogenarian Moti Ram, a retired government employee, lamented that Shimla has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past four decades, with its green cover giving way to concrete structures, disrupting the natural environmental balance. “Sustainable development is the need of the hour—one that prioritizes afforestation, pollution control, and eco-friendly urban planning,” he said.

With snowfall becoming increasingly rare in Shimla, authorities and residents must take decisive steps to curb environmental degradation. If the current trend continues unchecked, the Queen of Hills may soon lose its winter charm, impacting both its economy and ecological balance.