9900 teachers to be benefited

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today gave in principle approval to regularize the services of PTA, PAT and PARA appointed teachers. Cabinet decision will benefit about 6500 PTA, 3300 PAT and 97 PARA teachers rendering services in various government schools.

Most of these teachers were giving their services from over 14 years across the state.

The Cabinet also approved to draft Scheme for Interest Subvention on Working Capital Loan for Hospitality Industry to revive the tourism industry in the State which has been adversely affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Scheme tourism units in the State paying GST upto Rs. one crore would be entitled for maximum loan of Rs. 50 lakh whereas for tourism units paying GST above Rs. one crore and upto Rs. three crores for atleast one year ending 31st March, 2020 would be entitled for loan upto Rs. 75 lakh. Units above Rs. three crores would be eligible for loan of Rs. one crore. Small registered tourism units would also be eligible for maximum loan of Rs. 15 lakh. This loan period would be for four years with interest subvention of 50 percent each for first two years.

The Cabinet also decided that the Transport Department would draft an interest subvention scheme for working capital on the analogy of Tourism Department.