Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Damage Haroli Area, Water Inundates Villages, River Levels Rise

Torrential rainfall unleashed havoc in Haroli leaving destruction and challenges in its wake. As the rain intensified on Wednesday, a terrifying incident unfolded when a Scorpio vehicle was swept away by the forceful current of a ravine. Miraculously, the driver managed to save his life by making a daring leap from the vehicle. The relentless rain showered down on the district from 7 am until noon, causing substantial damage throughout the Haroli area.

Among the affected areas, Khad village bore the brunt of the downpour as rainwater flooded around a dozen houses, leading to distress for the residents. Similar reports emerged from Dulaihar and Bhadsali, where water also entered some houses. Adding to the calamity, the water level of the Sombhadra River rose significantly, reaching a height of 10 feet. This surge posed a further threat to the surroundings.

Meanwhile, in the Kullu district, the rainfall persisted for two consecutive days. While the downpour held potential benefits for apple and Kharif crops, concerns were raised regarding its impact on tourism and the harvesting of plums, pears, and peas.

In response to the changing weather patterns, the district administration issued an alert, urging people and tourists to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from rivers and streams. Safety remained a priority as the situation continued to evolve.

As the weather conditions remained uncertain, local authorities continued to monitor the situation closely. Residents and tourists were advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into risky areas near rivers and streams until the situation improved.