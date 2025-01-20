Solan: Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has expressed serious concerns over the unutilized funds in urban bodies across Himachal Pradesh. In Solan on Sunday, Singh revealed that a staggering ₹750 crore allocated to urban bodies remains unspent. He warned that no further instalments would be released until these funds are fully utilized and proper utilization certificates are submitted.

“It is alarming that crores of rupees allocated for development projects in urban areas have not been utilized for years,” Singh said. He directed all urban bodies, including the Municipal Corporation of Solan, to expedite the use of these funds for intended projects or prepare new proposals to address the situation.

The minister stressed the importance of financial accountability, stating, “Urban bodies must ensure that funds are spent efficiently. Any failure to do so will lead to stricter measures, and the next instalment of funds will be withheld until proper utilization is demonstrated.”

Singh assured a thorough review of the functioning of urban bodies in the state, emphasizing that this move is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of developmental initiatives. This warning comes as the state government is working to address financial challenges and streamline developmental projects.